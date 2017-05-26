Memorial Day observances take shape in area

× Expand File photo The region will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 29. Pictured above: A man salutes the flag during Essex County’s Memorial Day observances on May 31, 2016.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Communities across the region will commemorate Memorial Day on May 29. The following is a rundown of observances in the Central Champlain Valley.

KEENE

The Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be conducted by Marcy Post 1312 of the American Legion at the Veterans’ Memorial Site on Norton Cemetery Road on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. There will be an honor guard, firing squad, patriotic music by a brass ensemble and the playing of Echo Taps. Names of those who served the U.S. since the Revolutionary War will be read.

WILLSBORO

The Annual Memorial Day Parade will begin Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. in the downtown hamlet area with a wreath laying ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial on Main Street. Following the ceremony, Willsboro American Legion Post 405 will place wreaths at veterans’ gravesites in various cemeteries throughout the Town of Willsboro.

WESTPORT

The Town of Westport will host their annual observances on Monday, May 29 on the lawn of the Westport Library. Music will be provided by Westport music teacher Heather Olsen, and the National Anthem will be performed by Malynda Lobdell. Steven Bodnar will deliver comments, and colors will be presented by the Westport Boy Scouts. A memorial wreath will be placed amongst memorial cross markers with the names of local residents who died while serving their country.

ELIZABETHTOWN-WADHAMS

The Elizabethtown American Legion Post has organized annual Memorial Day events to take place in Elizabethtown and at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery near Wadhams on Monday, May 29.

A contingent of Legionnaires will conduct a brief service at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery at 9 a.m. The delegation will then return to Elizabethtown to take part in the parade that begins at 10 a.m.

Parade participants will line up on Hand Avenue with lead units forming up between the Stone Church and the museum. The parade will proceed out onto Court Street and terminate by the Cobble Hill Golf Course.

At the conclusion of the parade, approximately 10:30 a.m., the American Legion will conduct a Memorial Day service in Windsor Park, across from TOPS grocery store.

Elements of the parade will consist of military veterans, Honor Flight alumnae, local fire departments, Civil War re-enactors, equestrian riders and classic and antique motor vehicles.

Later that evening, Life Church will host a block party from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Life Church Cafe at 209 Water St.

The Adirondack History Museum will open for the season at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 with three new exhibits: “Adirondack Suffragists: 100 Years of Votes for Women,” “Hiking the Adirondack High Peaks,” and “A Sense of Place: Photography of the High Peaks.” The Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Brewster Library is open all year by appointment only.