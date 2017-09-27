Memorial visits Bolton

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South A group of Vietnam veteran riders represent their fallen comrades as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial - The Moving Wall is on display at Veterans Memorial park in Bolton. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South Shown are American Legion Post 861 commander Kimberly Terpening, special guest speaker retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Olmstead, and Town of Bolton supervisor Ron Conover at the opening ceremonies for the display of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South George Enny of Whitehall, part of the American Legion Post 961 color guard, uses the U.S. flag to salute former classmate, William Aiken who was killed in Vietnam. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South Members of the public who attended opening ceremonies for the arrival of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall file past the 50-percent scale, moving memorial, which is on display at Veterans Memorial park in Bolton from Sept. 22-25. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South American Legion Post 961 commander Kimberly Terpening was master of ceremonies for the opening of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall, Sept. 22. Terpening is a retired New York State Army National Guard colonel. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South The reflections of guests at the ceremonies for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall can be seen on the memorial. The reflections of those reading names is a notable feature of the national memorial in Washington, D.C. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South The Galloway Gaelic Pipe and Drum corps out of Glens Falls performed at the opening ceremonies for the reception of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall in Bolton Landing Sept. 22. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South A guest to at the opening ceremonies for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall wears a T-shirt from the national memorial in Washington, D.C. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South Wreathes for Vietnam veterans killed in action were placed at the memorial in Veterans Memorial Park in Bolton. The wreath pictured on the right was for American civilian women killed in Vietnam during the war. Some 59 civilian woman were killed during the war, including 38 killed in a single plane crash during Operation Babylift in 1975, an attempt to airlift Vietnamese children out of the war-torn country. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South A woman holding a small American flag looks for a name among the 58,318 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall, which is being displayed in Bolton until Sept. 25. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Christopher South Guests at the ceremonies for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall read about the eight military nurses whose names appear on the memorial after being killed in action. Prev Next

BOLTON | Several hundred people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in the Town of Bolton, Sept. 22, for opening ceremonies for the display of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall.

The one-half scale wall is a replica of the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The ceremonies featured remarks by retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Olmstead, color guards from veterans organizations, recognition of Gold Star Mothers, and a display providing information on eight military nurses who were killed in action.

A wreath was placed in honor of the 59 civilian woman also killed in the war. A U.S. flag brought home from Vietnam brought home by Fred Brown in 1967 was raised over the veterans memorial and will fly until the moving wall leaves on Monday, Sept. 25. Closing ceremonies are on Sept. 25 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Photos from this event are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.