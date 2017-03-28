Menard, Batha win Rouses Point trustee seats

ROUSES POINT — The village board of trustees will welcome back two familiar faces on April 3:

Dale Menard and Thomas Batha.

Menard received 260 votes in the March 21 election; Batha, 236.

Incumbent Avril “Junior” Moore received 93 votes, while Gary Babbie garnered 83.

Menard has served for six years as a village trustee. Batha has taken on the roles of village trustee, mayor and budget officer for 10 years.

Both said they’re ready to dive in and tackle the village’s most pressing issues, including the aftermath of the departure of Pfizer next year.

“Right now, we’re still getting full revenues from the Pfizer plant,” Batha said. “When that stops, it’s going to change the dynamics of the budget.”

The company’s departure will result in broad deficits in electricity, water and sewer revenues.

Last year, rates increased by around 6 percent for sewer and 4 percent for water. With the 2014-15 spending plan, sewer slightly jumped by 4 percent and water increased by 23 percent.

The village tax rate is yet to be affected as it remained the same at $4.50 during last year’s budget season. Over $200,000 was taken out of the village’s fund balance to make that happen.

Village officials are in the process of finalizing this year’s budget.

“I hope to stabilize the village budget to work ourselves out of that deep hole they got themselves into,” Batha said. “Hopefully, we’re going to find some ways to mitigate the impact of those lost revenues.”

Both said they identified ways to save money for both village services, but denied to go into further detail because they hadn’t yet briefed the board.

Other potential cost saving measures, they said, include consolidating manpower in different departments and continuing to market the soon-to-be vacant Pfizer property.

Village officials have already taken steps to alleviate what they said were unnecessary expenses, including renovating the water treatment plant and dissolving the village court.

“We [the board] need to sit down and go through each department to see where we can cut spending and save money while still giving the people the services they’re used to,” Menard said. “We need to see what we can do to keep the spending under control.”

Both newly elected officials said they anticipate to start discussions between the board of trustees as soon as they’re sworn in on April 3.

“We [the board] have an obstacle to overcome,” Batha said. “We’re going to do it.”

Other village elections

In Champlain: Greg Martin (I) ran unopposed for mayor and received 30 votes. Janet McFetridge (I) and Kim Trombley (I) ran unopposed for two village trustee seats. Both received 29 votes.

In Dannemora: Richard Scholl (I) garnered 48 votes and Eric Jarvis (I) received 40 votes for two open village trustee seats. Tabitha Trombley was a write-in candidate for village justice. She won with 22 votes over Philip Maynard (12), Kathy McCorry (1) and Eric Jarvis (1).