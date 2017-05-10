Mental health walk slated

× Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston issues a proclamation to Families First Executive Director JoAnne Caswell in honor of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — One in five kids between 13 and 18 have, or will have, a serious mental illness.

Eleven percent of youth in the same age bracket have a mood disorder. And 10 percent have a behavior or conduct disorder.

These are jarring statistics, to be sure, said JoAnne Caswell, executive director of the Elizabethtown-based organization Families First.

“But we’re working on changing that,” Caswell said.

Families First will hold their eighth annual Walk for Children’s Mental Health Awareness on May 12.

Registration starts at noon at the Stewart’s on Court Street. The event comes on the tails of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Families First served 214 families in Essex County in 2016.

The nonprofit, say stakeholders, is indispensable in linking families with behavioral and emotional support services for young people.

One local parent shared a story of the services provided to their family after relocating from Vermont to Essex County in 2014.

Their autistic son needed special services, and the school district put them in contact with the agency, which provided a social worker who helped the family navigate the challenging terrain of receiving help, including paperwork and locking in resources.

A social skills group provided numerous activities — including field trips to regional destinations.

The child eventually flourished after entering a waiver program that freed up additional resources, including care managers, specialists and homeworkers — even crisis response services.

“As a parent, there are times you are searching for what to do that will help and you just cannot find a way to make it better,” wrote the parent, in a testimonial. “It is very reassuring that all I need to do is contact Families First and I will have someone to at least listen and know that they care. They cannot make the hard things go away sometimes, but they will always offer suggestions and try to figure out a solution to make it better.

“We would not be as successful today with our son if it had not been for working with Families First.”

Families First said they hope to expand their services this year to include medical needs — including complex trauma.

“We enthusiastically embrace the idea that in 2017 there is a potential that we may be able to serve a much larger population within the North Country,” wrote Director of Health Services Tracey Serlock.