Merger board seeks members

WESTPORT & ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Boards of Education are seeking four residents from each school district to serve on the Merger Study Advisory Committee.

Those wishing to represent the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District on the committee must be committed to attending monthly meetings from August 2017 to April 2018. Those wishing to represent Westport Central School District must live in that district and be available for the same meetings.

Committee meeting dates are: Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Dec. 6, Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and April 25.

Meetings will alternate between Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport locations, and specific time and locations will be announced soon.

Those interested in being considered as Elizabethtown-Lewis representatives on the committee are asked to submit a letter of interest by June 1 to Scott Osborne, Superintendent, Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District, PO Box 158, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

Those interested in representing Westport Central School District are asked to submit a letter of interest by June 1 to Scott Osborne, Superintendent, Westport Central School District, 25 Sisco St., Westport, NY 12993.

Those chosen by the Elizabethtown-Lewis School Board to serve on the committee will be officially appointed at the June 13 school board meeting.

Those chosen by the Westport School Board to serve on the committee will be officially appointed at the June 8 school board meeting.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Boards of Education voted unanimously November 30 to do a merger consolidation study.

They have hired the Castallo & Silky Associates of Syracuse to conduct the study, beginning in August and concluding with a final report in April 2018.

The study will cost $44,000, which will be shared equally by the two districts.