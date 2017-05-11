Merger study takes shape at ELCS/Westport schools

× Alan Pole, a consultant with Castallo & Silky LLC, of Syracuse, described the process they utilize in guiding communities to review potential for school centralization merger. Elizabethtown-Lewis Central and Westport Central School Boards voted to move on a formal review process last December. The timeline extends two years and would look to join districts in Fall 2019. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — Boards of Education from Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central schools met to discuss a formal start to the schools’ merger study.

Put in motion with a vote of both boards last December, consultants from Castallo & Silky LLC were retained to spend what will be approximately two years in formal fiscal, program and policy review and planning.

The final report is entirely based on community input, according to consultants Bill Silky and Alan Pole who presented information to about 50 residents from all three towns at the joint board meeting last week.

The process involves a Study Phase and a Voting Phase.

Decisions hinge on a recommendation report by a formal Advisory Committee, plus two school board votes and two rounds of referendum vote.

The Advisory Committee is made up of stakeholders, consultants explained.

School board members are not on that committee, but will review its decision.

A pre-merger study, completed a year ago, found ELCS and Westport school districts have more similarities than differences.

The boards are looking to a possible “centralization merger,” one that blends two districts into one.

Silky said he has conducted 27 such merger feasibility programs, which resulted in five mergers.

The advisory committee, he suggested, might include two teachers (possibly one high school and one elementary level); one building administrator; one support staff member; five community members and, with administrative guidance, possibly one student from each high school — for a total of 20 people.

To be on the committee, Silky suggested, members must be willing to attend every meeting (approximately eight total, once a month starting in August) and serve as critical communicators, feeding information back to various community groups in Elizabethtown, Lewis and Westport.

Stakeholders, for example, might communicate with the Chambers of Commerce, town officials, fire departments, civic, church and veterans’ groups, social and other organizations that reach to all demographics.

“We work very, very closely with this advisory committee. We take a lot of thinking and advice from this committee,” Pole said.

The process is transparent, he said, there are no back-room discussions.

All advisory meetings will be open to the public with questions and comments welcome from community at each session, Pole said.

“Everything will be done in the light of day. And we will produce notes after each advisory meeting,” Pole said, emphasizing the open door policy.

Minutes will also be posted on both schools’ websites.

“We like people to keep an open mind,” he said of establishing a fair and objective process.

Consultants do not make any final decisions, Pole said.

They don’t formalize bus routes, use of school buildings, class sizes, or the addition of new programs, new construction or any budgeting.

“We don’t know if it is a good idea to merge or not,” he said.

“We think that decision is best left up to the two districts.”

The first advisory committee meeting, possibly on August 23, Pole said, would provide an overview of each district population and enrollment projections.

From there, discussions would evolve to include comprehensive review of academic programs, school identity, facilities, transportation, staffing and finances.

The roughly year-long study would capture a snapshot of the 2017-18 school year, Pole said.

But discussion does include a wide-angle look at programs that were cut or reduced, otherwise missing from prior year curricula.

Silky and Pole said research they compiled for the Pre-Merger Feasibility Study completed last April would be included in the analysis.

Reasons to consider merging districts, Silky said, might be to increase course offerings, upgrade facilities or build new ones, and reduce school tax rates.

In the final analysis, the consultants will use the data and council input to develop a general outlook for adding classes, staffing, building configuration, transportation and assess financial impact on budget and tax rates.

From pre-merger data, they said, estimates suggest a merged district might earn an additional 91 percent of current building aid for a period of 10 years.

“Oftentimes, new districts do build new facilities or complete significant renovations and improvements on their existing buildings,” Silky said.

TIMELINE

Once convened in August, the Advisory Committee would approve a final plan and present it to Westport and ELCS School Boards in August 2018 and for community presentation in Sept. 2018.

If the boards adopt the ideas, then a “straw poll” referendum vote would take place in November 2018.

The state Department of Education would then review the proposed merger before a second (and final) community referendum vote in January 2019.

If approved in the final vote, a new district would be formed with a new school board of 5, 7 or 9 members, and new district budget vote in May 2019.

The timeline suggests the new district could begin operations on July 1, 2019.