Mexican national deported for sixth time

ALBANY — Federal officials have announced the deportation of Mexican national who has illegally entered the United States for the sixth time.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday Jose Alejandro Balderas-Figueroa has been sentenced to time served (six weeks in jail) for illegally re-entering the United States.

Balderas-Figueroa, 36, was arrested by United States Border Patrol Agents just south of the international border in the vicinity of Champlain, New York on Dec. 23, 2016.

As part of his guilty plea, Balderas-Figueroa admitted that he returned to the U.S. almost immediately after he was removed to Mexico on Oct. 6, 2016.

Balderas-Figueroa also admitted that he had been deported to Mexico four other times dating back to 2000.

Following his sentencing, Balderas-Figueroa was remanded to the custody of the Department of Homeland Security, which will place him into removal proceedings.

Balderas-Figueroa is former resident of Pelham, Alabama.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Richard S. Hartunian and Chief Patrol Agent John C. Pfeifer, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector.

This case was investigated by the United States Border Patrol and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Edward P. Grogan.