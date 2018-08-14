Microsoft Airband tests new device on Essex Farm

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 3 Expand New York Senator Charles E. Schumer arrived at Essex Farm Friday afternoon for a tour and a talk with farm founder and owners Mark and Kristin Kimball. Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 3 Expand Paul Woods Senior Director of Microsoft’s Airband Initiative with the company’s first sensor using white band space. The invention was installed at Essex Farm in Essex to test ways to improve farm productivity while providing access to cloud technology and AI interface. Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

ESSEX | Visiting Essex Farm on Friday, Sen. Charles “Chuck” Schumer bounced along farm fields in a wagon pulled by farm draft horses Jake and Abbey.

The senator made his first of two Adirondack afternoon stops at the sprawling 1,100 acre farm.

Farmers Kristin and Mark Kimball were finishing up a midday lunch with field and farm crew team: A venison fajita for fresh tortillas made by husbandry team staff Evan Rieth.

They saved a plate for the senator, but instead piled into the buckboard wagon to tour the vegetable fields, livestock and rural wagon lanes that reach toward Lake Champlain.

The gathering was timed to bring Microsoft Corporation Airband Initiative developers together with the senator.

Airband Initiative Director Paul Woods and Dave Pryor, the tech company’s director of federal government affairs, are working with Essex Farm to develop and avail new wireless capacity that essentially rides empty television channels.

Tapping white space frequencies, Microsoft is developing technology for new wireless systems. It could build something like a giant wi-fi system. UHF and VHF frequencies aren’t stymied by trees or leaves or buildings.

The first test device isn’t much bigger than an old-fashioned tape recorder.

“It’s in here,” Woods said, opening the door of one of the farm’s refrigerated storage containers.

On the wall near boxes of eggplant, beside crates of fresh greens and shelves of raw milk, the sensor box monitors humidity and temperature and then shares the data in real time to Microsoft’s cloud.

It could essentially reinvent connectivity in rural, agricultural areas with a localized wi-fi network and bring farming productivity together with AI.

The sensor box at Essex Farm is the first of its kind.

“We invented this. We’re trying it out on this farm first,” Woods said.

Microsoft is working with the local carrier next door, CvWireless, established by Beth Schiller in Essex, to test systems built on television white space.

“We are working to figure out how our technology can be used by farmers to make their farms more productive and allow them to become better stewards of the environment,” Woods said.

The ingenuity pulls wireless capacity off the unused television spectrum. Radios have to be certified by the FCC, but nobody owns the white space.

“CvWireless has a small broadband company and we’ve given Beth (Schiller) a grant to expand access for people in these valleys,” Woods said.

The system may prove a solution for rural access and advances in un-served communities.

For Essex Farm, Mark said white space would be especially productive in monitoring temperature sensors for fresh farm products and in livestock areas such as baby chicks.

“In the larger picture, Kristin and I want to connect people to the land and really give people the information they need about farming and the environment,” Mark said.

Rieth, who works on Essex Farm with the animals, explained that a large part of his job is to make sure water in flowing to all livestock areas and electric fences remain hot.

Having a farm wi-fi system, Rieth said, could cut a few hours off his day.

Tech distribution systems analyst Fred Engelmann, of Chestertown, who runs Rainmaker Network Services at Glenburnie and in Gull Bay on Lake George was also at Essex Farm on Friday.

He is assessing boots-on-the ground options with Doug Lloyd, of Layer2 Networks LLC for potential fiber distribution throughout the farm.

The think-tank collaboration is working locally to source a global solution for rural broadband access.

“We are looking at sensors to reach IOT (Internet of Things),” Engelmann said.

Whether it monitors chill for eggplants, electric fence current, soils or wind, or improves worker communication, Essex Farm, Microsoft and local system developers are searching for connectivity at the very end of dirt roads and rows of corn.