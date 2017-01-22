× Photo by Mike Corey

MINERVA – The Donnelly Beach Winter Recreation area in Minerva was the place to be on Saturday, January 14. Terrific hill-sliding and broom ball conditions led to a great time for the nearly 35 folks who showed up for a little mid-January outdoor fun. Sponsored by the Minerva Youth Commission, the event centered around the town warming hut, where hot dogs, snacks and hot chocolate were available for all participants. Another fun event at the town’s sliding hill and skating rink will be scheduled in February.