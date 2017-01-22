Mid-January outdoor fun

MINERVA – The Donnelly Beach Winter Recreation area in Minerva was the place to be on Saturday, January 14. Terrific hill-sliding and broom ball conditions led to a great time for the nearly 35 folks who showed up for a little mid-January outdoor fun. Sponsored by the Minerva Youth Commission, the event centered around the town warming hut, where hot dogs, snacks and hot chocolate were available for all participants. Another fun event at the town’s sliding hill and skating rink will be scheduled in February.

Tags

Circulars

View More Circulars

Letters to the Editor

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines