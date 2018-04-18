Middlebury man arrested in Lewis

× Expand File photo New York State Police arrested Michael J. Wack, Jr., of Middlebury, Vermont on April 9 and charged him with drug and weapons charges, along with speeding.

LEWIS | A traffic stop in Lewis led to a short ride for a Middlebury man to the Essex County Jail.

The stop was made April 9 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Stowersville Road between the I-87 interchange and town of Lewis.

Police pulled over the operator, Michael K. Wack, Jr., 25, of Middlebury, Vermont, for suspicion of speeding.

Wack was subsequently found in possession of under two ounces of marijuana, a quantity of marijuana wax and an electronic stun gun, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Wack was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree; criminal possession of marijuana, fourth degree; and criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth degree. He was further ticketed for speed.

Wack was arraigned in the Lewis Town Court where he was remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.