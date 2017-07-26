Midway, rides, auction and music at this weekend’s Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree

× Conducting the annual auction at a recent year’s Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree, Jim Galusha of Thurman calls out bids as Judy Durkin (left rear) takes notes. This year’s Jamboree is set for Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29, with the auction headlining the first night’s activities. For two generations, the Jamboree has delighted crowds with a midway, games of chance, music, entertainment, fireworks and amusement rides. This year, the acclaimed Skeeter Creek Band will perform on Saturday night. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG — A cross between a carnival and an old-time country fair, Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree returns to Warrensburg this Friday and Saturday for its 55th consecutive year.

Offering activities for all ages, the Jamboree features a midway, rides, games of chance, an auction, a barbecue, music, entertainment and fireworks.

A beloved tradition in the southern Adirondacks, Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree is to be held Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29 on the Warrensburg Town Recreation Field off Library Avenue.

The gates open at 6 p.m. Friday and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m. with Jim Galusha presiding, as he has for more than 35 years. Annually, local folks bid on a wide array of household goods, tools, collectibles, curios and antiques as well as new items and services donated by area businesses.

Music will be provided both nights by After-FX deejay service with Lee Pecue and Chip Aldrich running the show. Friday beginning at 6 p.m., they’ll be conducting a karaoke contest with cash prizes, and Saturday, they’ll be providing music starting at 5 p.m. when the gates open.

Friday also offers entertainment by Mr. Twisty and his trained dog Izzy — as featured on the Discovery Channel — as well as Freckles the Clown.

Saturday’s activities begin at 5 p.m. with the local firefighters’ famous chicken barbecue, along with music and entertainment by Rosco the Clown and Joey Dee with his magic tricks.

The main stage show begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring Skeeter Creek — voted the best country band in the Capital Region. A fireworks show follows at nightfall.

Both nights, adults will be placing bets on the roulette-style money wheels, and they test their skill and luck at the blackjack tables. Children traditionally amuse themselves with carnival rides and midway games.

The entry fee is $3 on Friday and $5 on Saturday, and proceeds benefit the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. — which supports various activities for youth as well as protecting public safety in the area.

Fire Co. president Kevin Geraghty extended a warm welcome to citizens of the region, urging them to attend the Jamboree.

“Come out this weekend and enjoy the fun activities and socializing — as well as great music, and an impressive fireworks show,” he said. “For generations, our Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree has been a cherished tradition in the North Country.”