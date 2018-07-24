Midway, rides, auction featured at Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree this weekend

× Expand Photo provided Local child William Henderson reacts with glee as he watches the action at the 2011 Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree.

WARRENSBURG | Many hundreds of people throughout the southern Adirondacks will undoubtedly be descending on Warrensburg this weekend to enjoy the attractions at Smoke Eaters’ Jamboree.

Whether it’s the games of chance, an auction, amusement rides, live music, or the annual chicken barbecue, the Jamboree — set for Friday July 27 and Saturday July 28 at the Warrensburg Recreation Field — will offer activities for all ages.

The age-honored event features an auction and karaoke on July 27; and on Saturday, a chicken barbecue as well as a country music concert plus fireworks.

Both evenings, entertainment will be provided by After-FX deejays. Two clowns, a magician and a balloon artist will be on site for various hours over the two days.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday, and the auction of donated housewares, antiques, tools, restaurant meals, and auto maintenance services begins at 6:30 p.m..

On Friday only, children wearing a $20 wristband can enjoy unlimited carnival-style rides. Meanwhile, deejays Lee Pecue and Chip Aldrich will be awarding cash prizes to top karaoke contestants.

On Saturday, the gates open at 5 p.m. for the chicken barbecue prepared by local firefighters, while the crowd enjoys music by After-FX.

Then at 6:30 p.m., the acclaimed Skeeter Creek Band will begin their evening’s stage show. Saturday evening ends with an aerial fireworks display.

Entrance donations of $3 on Friday and $5 on Saturday benefit the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. to support their community service efforts. The town recreation field is located on Library Avenue.