Milholland to be honored with marker

× Expand Photo courtesy Library of Congress Adirondack resident, lawyer and suffrage leader Inez Milholland Boissevain (1886-1916) at a New York City women’s suffrage parade on May 3, 1913.

LEWIS — A dedication ceremony for a new state historical marker identifying Inez Milholland Boissevain’s final resting place will be held Saturday, May 20 at noon at the Lewis Town Hall. A walk to the famed suffragist’s gravesite will follow the unveiling. A new exhibit at the town hall will also be revealed. Refreshments will be served.