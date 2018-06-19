Mill Pond water level lowered to inspect dam

× Expand Christopher South The water level of the Mill Pond in Horicon was lowered last week to allow for an inspection of the dam between the pond and Brant Lake. After the inspection, the gate was opened and the pond was returned to its normal level.

HORICON | The level of Mill Pond in Horicon was lowered about four feet last week to allow the county to perform an engineering assessment of the dam between the pond and Brant Lake.

Warren County Department of Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) asked for an engineering assessment on all dams the county owns.

The dam at Mill Pond is the only dam Warren County owns.

Hajos said the process began about two years ago:

“The DEC asked us to come back and look at a couple things,” he said.

David Winchell, an agency spokesman, said Warren County undertook the project in response to DEC comments on the county’s engineering assessment of the Mill Pond Dam.

The engineering assessment of the dam is required under DEC dam safety regulation to protect public safety and the environment.

Engineers inspected the “batter” of the back of the dam, a term referring to a sloping wall, and it required lowering the water level.

Inspectors closed the gate at the top of the pond while opening a gate or spillway at the opposite end to let the water out of the pond. The county has lowered the level of the pond many times before, Hajos said, noting the replacement of the dam gate several years ago.

The department started draining Mill Pond on the evening of June 8, according to Hajos, and work started on June 12 at 8:30 p.m. The county was notified at 10:50 p.m. the same day that the work was completed and the foreman closed the lower gates to refill Mill Pond.

“It’s filled to the brim,” said Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, who had received a number of calls asking about the pond.

Simpson said lowering the water level did not negatively impact trout and other fish in the pond.

The Warren County Fish Hatchery had stocked Mill Pond with about 750 trout prior to the annual Barney Barnhard Memorial Fishing Derby for Kids held on May 19.

Simpson said he could see the fish schooling in the channel that remained when the level was lowered. Hajos said the county never completely drains the pond, leaving enough water for the fish.