Million Dollar Beach closed while contamination investigation continues

× Swimmers frolic in the waters of Lake George while sunbathers soak in some summer sun years ago on Million Dollar Beach. The venue has been closed to swimming this week due to water quality tests showing excessive levels of E. coli contamination as state and local officials conduct an investigation to determine the source of pollution. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — Ever-popular Million Dollar Beach on Lake George, one of the region’s top tourist attractions, will remain closed to swimming at least through Friday June 23 due to high levels of E. coli contamination in the lakewater, area officials said Tuesday.

State authorities mandated this week-long closure which began on Monday following lakewater quality tests that showed levels of E. coli bacteria higher than state standards.

This week’s shutdown of the iconic beach followed closures and opening delays enacted intermittently by the state Department of Environmental Conservation over the past two weeks for the same problem. The beach had been scheduled to be open for swimming every day this summer through Labor Day.

While state officials didn’t respond to media inquiries by press time Tuesday afternoon, Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson — who was busy all day Tuesday communicating with state and area environmental officials about the beach closure, offered information about the situation.

He said the DEC and the Health Department were continuing to test water quality at various sites near the beach, while DEC employees, town workers and environmental agency representatives were inspecting sanitary and storm sewer lines around the southern end of the lake.

“We don’t have any definitive answers at this point,” he said of their intensive investigation, which included inspecting the town’s 200 sewer manholes, and sending robotic cameras through sewer pipes. “It’s still not clear what’s causing the high levels of E. coli.”

The beach was closed down much of last August after tests showed bacteria counts as high as four times the levels considered safe for swimming. It was the first time for such an incident at Million Dollar Beach.

After months of analysis of water samples and ensuing research, the DEC announced that the bacteria was from human excrement, and the source of contamination was suspected to be leaking sanitary sewer lines, failing septic systems on land around the lake, or illegal sewage discharges into storm sewers which drain into the lake.

The highest bacteria counts were recorded around East Brook, not far from Million Dollar beach, DEC officials said.

The investigation this week included using a machine that blasts smoke into sewer pipes and the resulting plumes show not only where leaks exist, but which structures have connections to the sanitary sewer system, and which don’t — and thus might have insufficient or deteriorating waste treatment systems that are contaminating the groundwater, Dickinson said.

“We’re conducting an extensive investigation and we’ll be gathering information and analyzing it,” he said, noting that the DEC, state Health Department, the Lake George Park Commission, the county Soil & Water District, the Lake George Association and the village and town authorities were all working together on the research.

“We’ll all be meeting together Friday to to analyze our findings,” he added. “This is a top priority and we’re all concentrating on developing a plan of attack.”