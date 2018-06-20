Million Dollar Beach closure prompts talk of enhanced lakewater testing

× Expand Thom Randall LONESOME LOUNGER: Ivan Posilovic of Schenectady is seen here last June, on Lake George’s iconic Million Dollar Beach — near empty in because it was closed to swimming, as it had been several other times in 2017 and 2016 — due to high levels of E. coli detected in the lakewater. The beach was closed again just two weeks ago, prompting local officials to question the source of contamination and to call for a more comprehensive water testing program.

LAKE GEORGE | As the state imposed a swimming prohibition two weeks ago at Million Dollar Beach, they’ve told town leaders they’d like to see local government get started as soon as possible on upgrading Caldwell Sewer District infrastructure along the east shore of Lake George.

Town council members heard the news from town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson at their monthly board meeting held last Monday.

He said that state officials were “antsy” to get started on the proposed project to replace or repair aging sewer lines, manholes and other sanitary sewer installations, particularly in the vicinity of East Brook near Million Dollar Beach.

However, Dickinson disputed claims of some state officials that the town’s sewer system had caused the intermittent closure of the beach over the past two summers after water tests at the state-owned venue indicated that bacterial contamination exceeded state-mandated limits.

He said that the most recent test results indicating potential health risks were due to high total coliform levels. Such contamination would likely be due to rotting vegetation rather than human waste, he said.

On Saturday, June 9, Million Dollar Beach was closed to swimming by state officials — without publicity — due to test results indicating a total coliform count exceeding state limits by more than 50 percent, Dickinson said. The beach was reopened two days later, he added, with test continuing at four sites adjacent to the beach.

Board member Dan Hurley suggested that the bacterial contamination could be emanating from the state’s beach house and rest rooms. Lake George Planning Director Dan Barusch said state officials have declined offers of local officials to investigate whether the beach rest rooms are the source of contamination.

Board members talked about the extensive remnants of decades-old underground sewer infrastructure that could also be a course of contamination.

Dickinson suggested that a independent environmental group be in charge of an ongoing, comprehensive water-quality testing program that would help identify the sources of contamination — with aim of resolving the problem.

“We strongly believe we need to come up with a scientific and logical testing program conducted by people with expertise,” he said.