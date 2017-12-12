Millions lost in revenue for local water systems, says comptroller

× Expand File photo A report by the state Comptroller’s Office has revealed local governments hemorrhage millions in revenue from flaws in municipal water systems.

PLATTSBURGH | A report by the state Comptroller’s Office has revealed local governments hemorrhage millions in revenue from flaws in municipal water systems, including water loss, inaccurate meters and improper billing.

The report analyzed the results of audits conducted by the comptroller’s office of 161 local government and seven public authority water systems during the past half-decade.

“Across New York, my audits have revealed infrastructure problems, poor budget practices and a lack of long-term planning are straining municipal finances and increasing costs for taxpayers,” said Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. “If these problems aren’t addressed, the issues plaguing water systems will only get worse.”

DiNapoli also cited weak internal control and improper planning as problem areas.

Scores of local governments across the region have been dinged in past audits for oversight of their wastewater systems, including St. Armand, Westport, Chesterfield, Essex, Jay, Chazy, Black Brook, Champlain and Ausable.

The report used Chazy as an example of improper billing.

“The town lacked effective water billing, collection and enforcement procedures,” the study reported. “There was no review to ensure that all water customers were properly billed. Some customers were not billed in accordance with rates, and delinquent customer accounts did not always include late payment penalties.”

(Chazy officials, in their formal response penned in April, said they agreed with the recommendations and had already implemented most of them.)

In another recent audit, the state determined the Town of Ausable did not enter into a written agreement with the Town of Chesterfield, which bills, collects and enforces charges for two water and one sewer district, including a unit formed following the dissolution of the Village of Keeseville in 2014.

The audit revealed Ausable officials could not monitor each district’s financial operation because the town board did not develop individual budgets for each of the districts.

And for their part, Chesterfield did not assess penalties to delinquent accounts, the audit determined.

The office has expanded its focus in recent years to include issues regarding local water supplies.

Of the audits compiled as part of the study, 22 pointed to water loss as an issue and estimated that fixes could yield as much as $2.2 million in savings.