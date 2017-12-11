Miner statue project underway

× Expand Photo provided The Ironman Statue in Chisholm, Minn. is one of the few such sculptures in the U.S.

MORIAH | The town that’s home to more than a century of iron ore mining could see a bronze statue of a miner erected in a prominent place.

A group led by Linda Smyth is working on a plan to commission a life-size bronze sculpture of a miner in full gear.

“We’re checking into permits, doing a (fundraising) letter; we need more backers,” Smyth told the Moriah Chamber of Commerce recently. “We’d like to do it where it would have the highest visibility.”

She said locations under consideration are the Port Henry traffic circle, Moriah Town Hall and Mac’s Market Park.

The latter is owned by the Rutland, Vt.-based grocery store chain, and would need their approval.

She said they have a sculptor in mind, a Moriah native, but don’t want to release the name yet.

“We need letters of support,” Smyth said. “We’re talking with organizations that could help.”

The ad hoc statuary committee is holding regular meetings, she said, and would like to start an alliance with a nonprofit group to facilitate fundraising for the statue.

Moriah’s iron mines closed in the early 1970s, but were operated since the 1800s. The town owns the Iron Center Museum next to the Town Hall, featuring the community’s mining and railroad history.

The story of iron ore in Moriah dates back to the 19th century, when ore beds were first discovered.

The Cheever Mine, located just north of the Port Henry hamlet, was an economic driver in the 1850s.

Names like Witherbee, Sherman Company and Republic Steel became the pillars of the community through the 19th and into the late 20th centuries.

There are many statues of coal miners around the country, but few of iron ore miners.