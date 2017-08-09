Minerva’s Heart Health Run draws a crowd

× Expand Photo provided/Natalie Royer-Loiselle Runners gather at Minerva Central ahead of the Minerva Heart Health Run.

MINERVA — The sun was out, the dew was heavy, and the conditions were right the morning of Sunday, July 30, for the running of the annual Minerva Heart Health Run, a fundraiser which directly benefits the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad (MVFDRS).

The $1,160 raised from the event will go toward the purchase of emergency cardiac care equipment for the Rescue Squad.

A total of 88 runners participated in this 5 Kilometer (approximately 3.1 miles) race, which began at 9 a.m. at the Minerva Central School parking lot and ended at the Donnelly Beach bandstand.

Along the way, water stations were set up to provide hydration to runners and all were treated to fruit, juice, water and healthy snacks at the finish line.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department blocked off the running route, which essentially followed County Route 30.

The field of local runners was supplemented greatly by the addition of campers and counselors (approximately 70) from Camps Baco and Chenawah, located on State Route 28N north of Minerva.

THE RESULTS:

Overall male winner: Gabe Smith from Wevertown, with a personal best of 21:06.

Overall female winner: Ashley Sullivan Benoit from North Carolina, completing the run at 28:21.

Overall female second place: Rebecca Pless of Olmstedville

Overall female third place: Danielle Ramirez of Schroon Lake

Overall male second place: Spencer Bigalow of Camp Baco

Overall male third place: Jesse Harvin, of Camp Baco

These overall winners received certificates and won great prizes donated by local businesses.

Certificate winners:

Male ages 1 – 13: Gage Morris

Male ages 14-16: Jack Beaumont, Max Levitt, Josh Martin

Female ages 14-16: Rachel Weiss, Amanda Hillman, Georgia Danzger

Male ages 17-19: Ian Geberman, Max Greenberg

Female ages 17-19: Lesley Vaysman, Shelby Spector

Male ages 20-29: Brett Migden, Max Tochterman

Female ages 20-29: Emma Bagnall, Annie Werbitt, Sophie Radutzky

Female ages 30-39: Rhonda Morris, Amy Kitchin

Male ages 40-49: Sam Jerome, Chris Coyne, Mark Nazigian

Female ages 50-59: Jennifer Friedman, Laura Wright

Male ages 50-59: John Feiden

Male ages 60 and beyond: Fred Herbst, Ed Munoz

The date for next year’s run will be July 29.

Race organizer Natalie Royer-Loiselle was very pleased with the event.

“I’m very pleased with the turn-out and all the assistance we received this summer,” she said. “It’s going to be even bigger and better next year. Thanks to Camps Baco and Chenawah for participating!”