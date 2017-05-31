Minerva celebrates Memorial Day with Irishtown tradition

× Expand Photo provided Father Phillip Allen celebrated Mass at St. Mary’s Oratory in the Irishtown section of Minerva for the local Catholic community’s annual Memorial Day Service.

MINERVA — Residents adhered to a long-running tradition local on Memorial Day.

Father Phillip Allen celebrated Mass at St. Mary’s Oratory in the Irishtown section of Minerva for the local Catholic community’s annual Memorial Day Service.

The choir, made up of Judy Jennings, Mike and Rita Leddick, Betty LeMay, David McNally, Geri Plumley and John Sleckman, sang “Sing to the Mountains,” during the opening, “Let Us Break Bread Together,” during the offertory and “Let There Be Peace on Earth” and “How Great Thou Art” during communion.

Following communion, Mike Leddick led the congregation in the traditional singing of “Oh Sacrament Most Holy.” The recessional song was “America.”

Sleckman accompanied the choir on guitar and on the church’s antique pump organ. Following the singing of the recessional, he played “Danny Boy” on the pump organ.

Following the conclusion of the Mass, Father Allen blessed the graves outside where delicious refreshments were prepared and served by local residents, who also aided in preparation and clean-up.

A little rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm, fellowship, and faith of the 43 people gathered.

St. Mary’s was built in 1848 to accommodate the ever-growing population of predominantly Irish immigrants drawn to the area for jobs in mining, tanning, lumbering and farming