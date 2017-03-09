Minerva Central School Talent Show a hit with crowd

× Megan Mohowski, Grace Savarie and Sydney Scott belt out “The Fight Song” at Minerva Central’s Drama Club Talent Show on March 2. Photo by Mike Corey

MINERVA — The arts are important at Minerva Central School, and students demonstrated that at their Drama Club Talent Show last week.

The evening began with a number from the MCS instrumental ensemble and concluded with a piano solo by Erika Morino.

In between were similarly inspired performances by pianists Kayla Hill and Sydney Scott.

Other participants included the MCS Select Chorus and vocal soloists Kaitlyn Jenks, Cassandra Pratt, Bethany Collard, Paige Warrington and Conner Davie.

Vocal duet acts included Kasey Hayes and Kara Tucker, as well as Megan Mohowski and Grace Savarie (this latter duet combined with Sidney Scott for the popular tune “The Fight Song.”)

“This is about the students and what they can do – it’s been a pleasure to work with them on this show,” said MCS Music Director Sabrina LaPointe.

The MCS Instrumental Ensemble was comprised of Paige Warrington, Kate Wimberly, Cassandra Pratt, Noah Gardner and Bethany Collard. The MCS Select Chorus included Emma Feiden, Cassandra Pratt, Paige Warrington, Avery Bayse, Bethany Collard, Kayla Hill, Conner Davie, Kaleb Davie and Shane Hill.

Set up with café-style seating with tables, beverages, and snacks, the show on March 2 attracted a large crowd of families, friends, school staff and community members.