Minerva Central students present concert

× Minerva Central’s K-6 chorus sings “We Share America” as the finale to their musical play, “American Heart” at the MCS Spring Concert on May 16. Photo by Mike Corey

MINERVA — The Minerva Central School gymnasium rang with the voices of pre-K up through 12th grade students and the concert band music of a small group of students the evening of May 16.

The appreciative crowd got a chance to experience and enjoy the talents of a large percentage of students at the school that evening.

Led by Music Director Sabrina LaPointe, with piano accompaniment by Euanna Pickford, the program began with a fine rendition of “Little White Duck” by the school’s talented pre-K kids.

This was followed by the patriotic musical play “American Heart,” complete with plenty of stars and stripes costumes with a red, white and blue color theme, presented by the K-6 chorus.

The senior chorus followed with three beautiful songs, with solos by several of the students: the senior chorus is comprised of students grades 7-12.

The evening wrapped up with a great two-song set by the concert band.

As part of the evening’s activities, art teacher Janelle Beaulieu presented her students’ art (various media) projects, which were displayed in hallways on the first floor of the school building.