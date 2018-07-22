Minerva Day fishing derby draws  crowd

× Nearly 30 kids participated in this year’s Minerva Day fishing derby. Pictured are the Vanderwalker kids: Vanessa and her winning fish is pictured front, with Nathan and Killian behind her. Photo by Mike Corey

MINERVA | The annual Kids Fishing Derby on Minerva Day has been a staple, with the Town of Minerva sponsoring the event for the past 18 years.

Twenty-seven kids from around the region participated in the annual event last month.

Fishing tackle-related prizes were available to all catchers of fish, including the grand prize of $50, destined to go to the fisher who snagged the biggest fish of the day.

In ages seven and under category, Vanessa Vanderwalker took home the gold, with Brynn Zbikowski in second and Parker Jenks in third.

First prize in the ages 8-11 category went to Killian Vanderwalker, with Wyatt Goodwill and Wyatt Hitchcock taking second and third place respectively.

Madison Kurtz won first place in the ages 12-16 category.

Hitchcock took the award for most fish caught; Black Goodell was awarded for feistiest fish; Cora Zbikowski, prettiest fish; Elizabeth Dague, smallest fish; and Thomas Williams, monster fish.

“Usually it’s windy and sometimes downright chilly on the lake for the derby, but definitely not this year,” said Heidi Kelly, who for the past 18 years has worked at the event registration table.

The Minerva Service Organization donated the grand prize and the funds for fishing tackle and new poles.

The annual kid’s fishing derby began in 2000 at the Olmstedville Dam on Minerva Stream, then moved to The Point on Minerva Lake nine years ago.