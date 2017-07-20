Minerva Fire & Rescue ‘Goes to the Dogs’ slated

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

MINERVA — The Minerva Fire & Rescue “Goes to the Dogs” is being held for the 5th year in a row at the beach at Minerva Lake.

Patty Warrington, president of Minerva Fire & Rescue, said the event started five years ago because there were no fun events for dogs and their owners.

“Now Chestertown has Woofstock, and things are catching on for things to do with dogs,” she said.

This year’s event is slated for July 22.

Warrington, a firefighter and ambulance driver, is also involved with K-9 Search and Rescue. She said Brad and Jen Dunkley of South Glens Falls will take part in the event representing the Search and Rescue Response Team.

“Each year we try to invite new people to do demonstrations,” Warrington said.

Others have included Steve Cuzzacria and his Spimone Italianos, which Warrington said is a rare dog from Italy.

Warrington said they expect Sheriff’s Officer Jeremy Coon from Warren County Sheriff’s Department with his K-9 to demonstrate police work with K-9s.

John Rose will demonstrate the French Ring event, which is a dog sport that includes jumping, obedience, and contests of speed, courage and wit.

The day begins at 10 a.m. with the Adirondack Iron Dog competition, in which dogs and their owners either walk or a run around Minerva Lake, which is approximately one mile.

“It’s a beautiful way to start the morning,” Warrington said.

Everyone who enters has the opportunity to win a raffle prize, Warrington said.

Demonstrations begin at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m. is the all-breed dog show, which includes categories for cutest puppy, and “Strut Your Mutt,” which is a category for best-looking mutt.

“Or purebred, it doesn’t matter,” Warrington said.

There is also “My Dog Has Talent” competition in which dogs are judged on performing the best trick, as well as a costume contest.

Raffles and basket drawings start at 3 p.m.

Warrington said the event will draw close to 30 vendors. Adirondack Save-A-Stray will also bring shelter dogs and kittens.

Admission to the “Goes to the Dogs” event is free. There is a $10 entry fee for the Adirondack Iron Dog and the Fun Dog Show. One dollar from every entry fee will go to local animal shelters.

The event is rain or shine and all well-behaved dogs are welcomed. Dogs must be up to date on rabies and shots.