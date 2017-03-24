Minerva kicks off bicentennial celebrations

× Happy Birthday Minerva cake - thanks to cake maker Jan Hogan. Photo by Mike Corey

MINERVA — Saint Patrick’s Day and the Minerva share a very important date: March 17.

Saint Patrick may have lived back in the fifth century, and celebrations on his behalf may have begun in the early seventeenth century, but Minerva has plenty to celebrate — even if it is “only” 200 years old.

The bicentennial celebration began during the morning of March 17, and will continue throughout the year.

The Minerva Bicentennial Committee has been working hard over the past three years to make sure the events through the year happen smoothly.

After beginning the day with a special postal cancellation at both the Minerva and Olmstedville post offices followed by church bells ringing at noon, the celebration really got cooking at Minerva Central School.

× Large crowd in attendance at the dinner. Photo by Mike Corey

There, the annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner of Irish favorites — corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, chicken and dumplings, Irish soda bread — was enhanced greatly by a birthday cake and plenty of recognitions, history and entertainment for all participants.

A highlight of the evening occurred when the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to the town.

After the dining and cake-cutting events, the program portion of the evening began with a town crier announcement by MCS student Brent Tucker.

Supervisor Stephen McNally and Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair Nancy Shaw read proclamations, as did Essex County Clerk Joseph Provoncha.

“Minerva has been a shining emerald in the crown that is Essex County,” Provoncha said.

By way of this proclamation, the Essex County Board of Supervisors thoroughly acknowledged the accomplishments of the Town of Minerva over its 200-year history.

× The North Country Singers performed several Irish tunes. Photo by Mike Corey

The North Country Singers performed several Irish-flavored songs, beautifully sung, under the leadership of Denise Conti.

Students from Lisa Fabin’s fourth grade and Candace Husson’s fifth and sixth grade classes presented the research they did on various personalities and traditions important in Minerva’s history.

For the price of a single gold-dipped wooden coin, one could have a fourth, fifth, or sixth grader read from the research paper they worked on — a terrifically successful effort by these students.

× Darlene Duffy listens closely to MCS fourth grader James Fish talk about Minerva’s history. Photo by Mike Corey

Librarian Sharon Stone’s seventh graders showed off their research project concerning the history of education in town. They found that there were at least 15 small district school buildings in the town over the years, with the earliest built in 1818.

Also on display in the school’s atrium were two beautiful bicentennial quilts with squares depicting local landmarks designed and created by community members. A third bicentennial quilt is in the works.

The event was organized by the Minerva Bicentennial Committee and was joined by the Minerva Central School Class of 2018, who cooked and served the dinner under the guidance of Class Advisor Katy Smith.

More events are planned for this year, including the dedication of a new veteran’s memorial adjacent to the Minerva Town Hall and series of Bicentennial Minerva Day weekend celebrations.