Minerva lauded at county

× Dignitaries from Minerva gathered at the Elizabethtown County Government Center on April 3, 2017 to honor the town’s bicentennial. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Old County Courthouse was speckled with glittery green novelty hats on Monday.

No, it wasn’t a belated St. Patrick’s Day celebration, but rather to honor the most recent Essex County town to cross the 200-year finish line.

Minerva reached the milestone last month.

A delegation of Minerva residents attended the brief ceremony ahead of the Essex County Board of Supervisors’ full board meeting, including four former supervisors and the town’s historian.

“Contrary to what people believe, Minerva is not in Warren County — it’s in Essex County,” quipped County Manager Dan Palmer, himself a Minerva resident and former supervisor.

The town was established when it split off from Schroon on March 7, 1817, forming a strange polygon shape.

The first town meeting was held at a schoolhouse in Schroon, where attendees resolved to divvy up goods between the two to ensure the poor in each community received some degree of support.

Town Historian Teresa Brannon Haley gave lawmakers a refresher course on the town that holds its Irish roots close to its heart.

Despite some well-established facts, much of the town’s history is cloaked in mystery, including the origins of its name.

One account says the first supervisor named the settlement after Minerva, the Roman goddess of wisdom.

A second tale says the town was named after the first woman who walked by a town meeting, and a third account stems from a resident who reportedly knocked on a door to find the female occupant was named Minerva.

Another uncertainty is the precise location where Solomon Northup, the famous former slave who penned “12 Years a Slave,” was born in 1808.

Other famous local figures included Private William Byrne, the cavalryman who helped hunt down President Abraham Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth in 1865 (he’s buried in Irishtown), and Francis Donnelly, the long-serving supervisor who led the town from 1934 to 1980.

Haley, an archeologist by profession, said starting with these stories and working backwards to find proof is like that job in reverse.

But one thing is certain, she said.

“The people of Minerva show no hesitation when it comes to helping a neighbor.”

Former supervisors in attendance included Joe Kelly, Mike McSweeney and Sue Montgomery Corey.

Numerous bicentennial events are slated for this year, including a dedication for the veterans memorial park, and a full spate of events for Minerva Day on July 1.

The town previously held a bell-ringing on March 17, which was paired with postal cancellations and special commemorative postcards.

Essex County was formed in 1799. Minerva’s bicentennial leaves just one of the county’s 18 towns yet to reach that milestone: North Hudson, which was carved out of Moriah in 1848.