Minerva motorbike races draw crowd

× Bikers line up for cross-country races, held in Minerva last weekend as part of the sanctioned 2017 Northeast Regional Cross Country series. Photo by Mike Corey

MINERVA | A series of cross-country and motorbike racing events rolled into Minerva last weekend.

Lead by the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association, the races were part of the sanctioned 2017 Northeast Regional Cross Country series.

Kickoff day on Aug. 26 brought 28 riders from around the region to compete in a 3.4 mile cross-country race.

A race set on a 1.2 mile grass-track attracted 45 riders on the second day.

All of the bikes were of vintage age, from 1982 and older — some arriving as far away as Maine.

Brett Darrow, who coordinated the days’ races, was very satisfied with how the weekend turned out: “The weather was very cooperative, and we had a great couple of days.”