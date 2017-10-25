Minerva officials faulted in state audit for employee embezzlement

MINERVA | The state Comptroller’s Office has determined a lack of financial controls and oversight by the town supervisor and board allowed a former clerk to the supervisor to steal thousands from municipal coffers over a multi-year period.

“This allowed the clerk to control all aspects of the payroll process and to overpay herself without detection,” wrote Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in an audit released earlier this month.

Jordan Green stole over $30,000, including funneling almost $9,000 to her own bank account from the town’s payroll account.

Green, who worked for the town from 2010 until her resignation in early-2015, also failed to withhold funds from her health insurance and retirement contributions.

The audit also revealed Green did not deposit $10,004 in collections from campsite rentals and transfer station fees amongst various department remittances and other miscellaneous revenues, money that remains unaccounted for.

“The clerk commingled collections when preparing and making deposits, making it difficult to trace the identified cash shortage to particular collections,” read the report.

The town board also failed to perform an annual audit of the clerk and tax collector in 2012 and 2013.

“A board member told us that town officials were unaware an annual audit was required,” the report read. “Without an audit of these records, the board cannot ensure that all supervisor and tax collector funds were properly accounted for and deposited in a timely manner. Had the board performed an audit of the supervisor’s records, it could have detected the $10,000 shortage identified in this report.”

Green also overpaid herself $13,940 for unauthorized direct deposits and inappropriate withholdings for retirement and health insurance, and she falsely paid herself for 482 hours of leave valued at $8,235.

The report recommended over a dozen corrective measures, including establishing comprehensive payroll processing, segregating payroll duties and comparing time cards and sheets to payroll registers.

Recommendations also included tightening up oversight of time off requests and record-keeping.

Originally intended as a payroll and cash recipients audit, the scope of the investigation was widened to cover the duration of Green’s five-year tenure after investigators discovered irregularities.

Green pleaded guilty to grand larceny, official misconduct and record tampering and was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison last month. She was also ordered to pay restitution.