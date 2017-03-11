Minerva planning to celebrate bicentennial March 17

MINERVA — The Town of Minerva will celebrate its 200th anniversary on March 17 with the unveiling of a special postal cancellation.

The unveiling will be followed by ringing church bells at noon and a St. Patrick’s Day dinner and short program at Minerva Central School starting at 5 p.m.

According to Nancy W. Shaw and Anne Dunkley, co-chairs of the Minerva Bicentennial Committee, the March 17 events are part of a series of town-wide bicentennial celebrations which will run through 2017.

Over $70,000 was raised to build a veteran’s memorial adjacent to the Minerva Town Hall, including a $50,000 grant facilitated by state Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury).

Additional events planned for Minerva Day weekend, scheduled from June 30 and July 1-2, include a Bicentennial Parade and special fireworks celebration at the Minerva Town Beach.

Tickets for the March 17 dinner are $9 for adults and $7 for seniors or kids and are available from Minerva Central School Class of 2018 members or at the door.

Postal cancellations will be available at both the Minerva and Olmstedville Post Offices on March 17 and the following 30 business days. Only the March 17 cancellations can go into the U.S. mailstream.

The Bicentennial Committee is planning to produce historical post cards and Minerva Shamrock Logo cards for cancellations. Bicentennial merchandise will also be available at the dinner.

The Town of Minerva was first established by act of the state legislature on March 17, 1817. Previously it had been part of the Town of Schroon, and prior to 1804, a part of the Town of Crown Point. Until 1800 the entire town was wilderness.