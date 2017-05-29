Minerva student lauded

GLENS FALLS –  Minerva Central Senior Emma Feiden was honored for outstanding community service at the Adirondack Area School Boards Association’s annual Student Community Service Awards Dinner at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls on May 11. Emma was joined by her parents, all five members of the Minerva School Board of Education and MCS Superintendent Tim Farrell. Twenty-seven students from districts throughout the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex County area were recognized at the event.

