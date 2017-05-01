Minerva teacher named ‘Teacher of the Week’

MINERVA — Every week during the school year, TCT Federal Credit Union will salute local educators and school employees for their outstanding efforts during the year.

For the week of April 10, the Teacher of the Week Award was presented to Theresa Galusha, Special Education Teacher at Minerva Central School.

Galusha has taught at Minerva for 37 years. She is a dedicated educator and is known to tutor students after the school day has ended.

Each Teacher of the Week is nominated by a fellow school community member who wants to acknowledge their dedication to students and enthusiasm for learning. For more information, or to nominate an educator, visit tctfcu.org or contact teacher@adirondackbroadcasting.com.

Nominations are kept on file throughout the school year and one recipient is selected each Monday. The award includes gift certificates to local businesses, a commemorative plaque, flowers and gift bag.