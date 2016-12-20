Minerva to get temporary bridges

× Expand File photo The Essex County Department of Public Works authorized the use of two replacement bridges in Minerva next year. The alternative during the replacement process, detours, would have negatively impacted residents and businesses, said lawmakers.

MINERVA — County lawmakers authorized the construction of a pair of temporary bridges spanning Trout Brook Road in Minerva on Monday.

Two structures have been flagged for replacement next year as part of the county’s comprehensive bridge inventory.

Lawmakers had an option of choosing between detours or temporary, cantilevered structures.

“To add a temporary bridge to each site would be between $150,000 and $200,000 at each site for a total of $400,000,” said Essex County Deputy Highway Superintendent Jim Dougan.

Labor costs are estimated to clock in at $150,000 alone, he said.

Minerva Supervisor Steve McNally said businesses and emergency medical technicians would have been negatively impacted by detours.

“We need temporary bridges on these locations,” McNally said. “You’re looking at an 18 mile (and) a 15 mile detour.”

Both structures see 114 vehicles per day, according to a highway department report.

“It seems like a half a million dollars for two bridges is quite a bit,” said James Monty (R-Lewis).

But Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) said the county is ultimately responsible for delivering services to taxpayers.

“It’s not only something we should do, it’s the right thing to do,” Scozzafava said.

Ron Moore (R-North Hudson) said the use of temporary structures were a matter of public safety.

“These people cannot wait that long and this needs to be done,” Moore said.

County Manager Dan Palmer recommended going out to bid separately for each. Doing so independently will help zero in on more precise costs for the second structure, he said.

Dougan acknowledged the concerns of local residents.

“This particular bridge has a longer detour than many of the others,” he said.

Repairs, said Dougan, are estimated to take between 3 and 4 months for each structure.

The Department of Public Works Subcommittee unanimously approved the resolution.

Essex County set aside $5 million for bridge bonds during this year’s budget process. Of the county’s 178 bridges, 19 have been flagged as critical, Dougan said. Twelve of those could utilize a detour as opposed to temporary bridges, which would collectively cost between $1.8 and $2.4 million.

Lawmakers on Monday also authorized conceptual designs on several additional bridges across the county, including in Crown Point, North Elba and Elizabethtown.

Work is slated to begin in 2018.

The subcommittee also greenlit a $180,000 capital reserve fund to bankroll green energy projects.

Replacing just two-thirds of lights at county-owned buildings with LED units can save $31,000 per year, Dougan said.

“DPW is doing a lot of work, and are taking over a lot of responsibilities they didn’t have before,” said Subcommittee Chairman Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield).

Both resolutions are headed to Ways & Means on Tuesday.