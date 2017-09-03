Minerva Youth Program honors campers

× Expand A group of Minerva Youth Program sailors take advantage of the Minerva Lake breeze.

MINERVA | The Town of Minerva Youth Program (MYP) closed out their six-week season with an awards ceremony on Aug. 11.

With a nod to their swimming, sports, craft programs and field trips, the ceremony was full of skits, dancing and recognition of good deeds.

× 1 of 3 Expand Camper Reanna Pratt shows off her hat on Crazy Hat Day. × 2 of 3 Expand Camper Macaylin Taylor explains the wonder of her crazy hat to the judges. × 3 of 3 Expand Camper Lily Warrington provides details about her crazy hat to the judges. Prev Next

For campers and staff, one of the most highly anticipated events is one of the last: the Crazy Hat Day contest.

Judges Tom Ordoway, Adam McCall and Sue Montgomery Corey announced the winners of the beloved contest last month.

Winners were Bianca Clark, Kadence Morehouse, Logan Tucker, John Budris, Jordan Fusco, Lily Warrington, Eakie Brannon, Maria Ordway, Sydney Scott and Kara Tucker were named the winners from the big group.

The MYP Citizenship Award, given to campers who act as a good citizen throughout the summer and exhibit role model behavior, was awarded to Kariana Gonyo, Dean Palmatier, Kayla Gonyo, Addison McCall, Cole Bradway and Avery Bayse.

× Expand Kids in the Minerva Youth Program enjoy a sunny day on the beach.

Water Safety Instructor Heather Lynn presented American Red Cross swimming level cards to all those campers who were able to successfully move up the swimming level ranks. All swimmers, whether advancing or not, received a recognition.

The award for Most Improved Swimmer goes to a swimmer from each of the seven swim levels who consistently works hard to make improvements in their swimming skills during the summer.

“Most Improved Swimmer” awards were given to Bianca Clark, Nico Tucci, Kayla Gonyo, Logan Coyle, Addison McCall, Isabella Tucci and Grace Savarie.

Diving awards were given to Shelby Tuller, Jonathan Ball and Eadie Brannon.

The “Fish” award, for those campers who were always seen in the water, was given to Avery Bayse and Clark Griffen.