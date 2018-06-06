Mines hydro could start soon

MORIAH | This could be the year the Moriah Mines Hydro Project finally starts construction, says Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava.

“FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) has accepted the application as complete,” Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meeting. “(Engineer) Jim Besaw has requested information on various properties for a (new) transfer station. Things are starting to progress.”

The $260 million project would recirculate water through the town’s old iron mines to generate electricity that would be sold to National Grid.

It’s above-ground base would be where the Town Solid-Waste Transfer Station is now in Mineville, and that would be relocated to Decker’s Flats.

Besaw’s Albany Engineering company is spearheading the hydro project.

“I am in contact with the company weekly, and it is moving forward,” Scozzafava said. “This project will happen, and now that the application has been deemed complete, the approval should be forthcoming any time.”

He said the project is not government-funded, but has private investors.

“Many hurdles came up when doing the application, and the question of who actually owns the mines was a problem,” Scozzafava said. “After much research, we found that all of the water rights were given to the Town of Moriah in January of 1980.

“The project will be fully taxable for property value, around $300 million. To put that into perspective, the town’s taxable value now is around $250 million. The impact on the town and school tax rates will be significant.”

Those rates should be reduced significantly once the project is completed, he said. Construction is expected to take a couple years once the permit is issued.

The last operator of the mines was Republic Steel, now Rhône-Poulenc SA of France.

“This project will happen; believe me I know it’s been a long time getting there, but it is a complex project with many permits required for the permitting,” Scozzafava said.

“A filtration system will be installed for the excess water and the plan is to provide this water to the town system at no cost, and to extend the existing districts. Obviously the water has to be drawn down for the construction, they have permits in place to discharge 600,000 gallons per day into the nearby brook, which is what is now being discharged through the mines, and also to supply the town system.

“All construction costs will be paid for by the company, as will future operation costs.”

The Mineville Energy Storage Project would generate power by drawing water from upper to lower mines through generating turbines during high-demand periods, then pumping it back up with the same turbines acting as pumps when demand is low.

The process to develop the hydro-electric venture began in 2005.