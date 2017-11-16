Mines hydro project delayed

MORIAH | The Mineville Energy Storage Project may be held up while the applicants answer more questions from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava recently told the Moriah Town Council he’s been in touch with Albany Engineering, the firm behind the project that would use water in the town’s old iron mines to generate electricity.

He said FERC now wants to know if an old marble quarry is located south of the town Highway Garage, which is where the project would access the mine shafts.

“There was no marble quarry in this community,” Scozzafava said. “A small airshaft collapsed near the (mines) change-house in 2006 and they (FERC) want more information on that.”

He said FERC seems to be using the procedure of asking questions, then when those are answered, thinking of more questions to ask.

The permit for the project was previously expected to be issued by FERC in the first quarter of 2018. Construction would take several years.

No one spoke at a public hearing on the 2018 town budget held by the board.

Scozzafava praised budget clerk Becky Gilbo for putting together a difficult town budget after the Village of Port Henry dissolved on March 31.

“This is the most difficult budget I’ve ever done in 30 years,” he said. “Becky (Gilbo) has done a tremendous amount of work on this. Our tax cap was 22 percent. We stayed at 2 percent.”

The council voted unanimously to adopt the budget, which brings the amount to be raised by taxes to $1.8 million, a 2 percent increase over this year.

The supervisor said a new town Board of Assessment Review member is needed. The person must attend a one day school, as well as a meeting twice a year to consider assessment appeals. The post includes a $300 annual stipend.

Anyone who wants to apply should send Scozzafava a letter of interest at the Town Hall.