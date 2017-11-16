Mineville man arrested in murder-for-hire plot

× Expand Photo provided Richard Stockwell has been charged with second degree criminal solicitation, a class D felony, following an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

MINEVILLE | A Mineville man has been arrested in connection with a murder-for-hire plot.

Richard W. Stockwell, 42, was arrested by state police on Nov. 2 and charged with second degree criminal solicitation, a class D felony.

Stockwell allegedly offered a homeless man $1,000 to kill a victim on Nov. 1 after luring him to Essex County from Troy with the promises of a construction job.

Stockwell, said state police, picked the recruit up in Troy. While on route back to Essex County, he advised the 44-year-old man the "job" was actually a murder-for-hire plot.

The plot involved disposing of the body and burning the victim’s vehicle.

Neither the recruit or the potential victim have been identified.

The recruit reported the plot to the Moriah Police Department, which led to Stockwell’s arrest after an interview by the state police and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“Continued investigation by SP Lewis BCI members revealed the suspect had offered, on two other earlier instances to pay others to surveil, injure and kill the victim,” said Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer V. Fleishman.

Stockwell was processed at the state police barracks in Schroon Lake and remanded to Essex County Jail after his arraignment at the Town of Schroon Court.

He posted $25,000 cash bail and was released on Nov. 3, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Stockwell’s phone number is unlisted and he could not immediately be contacted for comment on Thursday afternoon.