Mineville VFW observes Memorial Day

Sue Nephew Veterans, from left, Jack Waldron, Joseph Rodriguez, John Neggia, John Harvish and John Sweet pose for a photo. The Five J's were at the veterans ceremony in Moriah.

MINEVILLE | Mineville VFW Post 5802 held its annual Memorial Day services on Monday, May 28 with a tribute to combat veterans.

Veterans held a ceremony at the Buzz Wright Memorial Park monument, followed by services at the VFW Post with a turkey dinner.

Guest speakers were Thomas Scozzafava, Moriah town supervisor; Harry Treadway, executive officer of the Combat Veterans Association, and Tim Pierce, New York State Veterans Affairs Office representative.

Also present were the Five J’s, as they are known, veterans with long-time ties to the VFW: Jack Waldron and Joseph Rodriguez fought in the Korean Conflict; and John Neggia, John Harvish and John Sweet are World War II veterans.

“We used to have a lot of dances here,” Neggia said. “I was in the Army from 1944 to 1946 and I joined the post in 1948. It’s my home. All of the work I have done in this place, electric, plumbing, heating, I donated it all to keep the place going.”

“It’s a place to meet up with other vets and friends,” Harvish said. “I can’t remember when I joined, but it has been a long time and I have a lot of good memories.”

Post Commander Douglas Mauran said the preservation of the VFW hall is something for all veterans to get behind.

“I served in Iraq,” he said. “My son (Doug Jr.) served in Afghanistan. The foundation of this place is something we need to keep going.

“You can rely on these five guys,” Mauran continued. “You know they are going to show up. We want to keep it going for the vets who started it and for all they did for us.”

The VFW has also been a gathering place for special events and occasions, as they post has allowed the community use of their facilities, which include a main hall, bar and bowling alley.

“We all grew up here and we all have something to do with this building in one way or another,” Mauran said.