Minimum wage sees another increase

× Expand Photo provided New York State began phasing in its gradual minimum wage increase to $15 per hour beginning on Dec. 31. Pictured above: Gov. Andrew Cuomo was honored at the 7th Annual New York Communities for Change Gala and Fight for $15 Celebration at The Bell House in Brooklyn on Oct. 19, 2016.

PLATTSBURGH — It’s already a good year for the state’s minimum wage workers, who received a pay bump just hours before welcoming 2017.

The minimum wage increased upstate to $9.70 from $9 on Dec. 31.

Fast food workers received a bump to $10.75.

In New York City, the wage rose to $11 per hour, with those working at small businesses receiving $10.50.

Tipped workers, including bartenders and wait staff, saw an increase to $8.10 per hour — a boost of nearly 50 percent.

The phased-in increases, the second in as many years, are part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to gradually raise the minimum wage 70 cents annually to $12.50 by 2021.

After that, the wage will continue to increase to $15 on an indexed schedule to be set with guidance from the state labor department.

The legislation, signed last year, makes New York the first state in the nation to enact a $15 minimum wage.

According to the governor’s office, 2 million workers will be eligible for the increases, including 40,387 in the North Country.

A series of public service announcements will run on television stations across the state in conjunction with a tipline.

Minimum wage workers who did not receive their raise by the Dec. 31 deadline should call 1-888-4-NYSDOL to report their employers.

“No one who works full-time should be condemned to a life of poverty and that’s why New York took action to raise the wage and provide the opportunity of a decent life to millions of hard working New Yorkers,” Cuomo said in a statement.

And on Monday, the governor announced the creation of a 200-member statewide task force to show that the state will not turn a blind eye to possible violations.

The team will educate businesses about the legislation, investigate complaints and enforce the policy.

Employers are subject to a fine of $3 for every hour they fail to pay the proper wage, and must also pay back wages plus 100 percent of liquidated damages in addition to civil penalties.

The Department of Labor has also been authorized to conduct an audit of an employer’s entire workforce.

× Expand Screenshot via YouTube PSAs educating workers eligible for New York’s latest minimum wage increase, which went into effect on Dec. 31, are being broadcast on television stations across the state.

BUSINESS CONCERNS

The legislation was the subject of heated debate last year ahead of its approval by the state legislature.

The business and nonprofit community has said many of their members would be negatively impacted and are ill-equipped to handle such a dramatic increase.

The New York State Restaurant Association last year admitted a wage increase was overdue, but questioned the speed and scale of the state’s timeline.

But now they’re focused on ensuring their members comply with the increase, which comes at the tail end of a hectic holiday season.

The hike continues to concern their members across the state, said CEO Melissa Fleischut, including businesses who worry about losing workers to the fast food industry, where the rates are rising at a faster pace.

Maintaining price points is another concern, Fleischut said.

“How much can you raise prices without losing customers to other restaurants in the region?” she told the Sun.

The increase for tipped workers, she said, poses additional concerns from restaurant owners who are worried about conflicts between employees who may not be eligible for those same increases — including those in the back of the house.

“Wage inflation throughout the entire industry is a concern right now,” Fleischut said.

FACTCHECKING THE DEBATE

Politifact revealed last month there is no evidence businesses have moved out-of-state because of the wage increase.

Following comments by New York State Conservative Party Chairman Michael Long that the state is “already showing signs of various companies picking up and leaving,” Politifact reached out to business groups to see if they knew of any business that had moved, or planned to move, because of the minimum wage.

“They were able to provide examples of businesses that closed, but could not point to a company that moved out of state because of the wage increase,” Politifact reported. “We also could not find any reports of businesses relocating because of the wage increase.”

But, the organization said: “We found a handful of small business owners who said that minimum wage increases — or the prospect of more increases — were a factor in the failure of their businesses.”

There is no way to prove that, reported Politifact. Restaurants often operate with little margin for error, and anything that increases costs — higher rents, more expensive food or other costs — can hurt their businesses.

Following last year’s political battle, a number of fast food franchises said they would explore automation, including Wendy’s, who were reportedly exploring the expansion of self-serve kiosks to cut down on labor costs, according to Investor’s Business Daily.

If North Country franchises have any insight, they’re not talking: Inquiries to over a dozen local restaurants and fast food operators, including Wendy’s, Subway and Panera, went unreturned by Tuesday, the day this story went to print.