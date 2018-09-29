Mirror Lake Inn receives USA Today distinction

Mirror Lake Inn Logo

LAKE PLACID | Earlier this summer, the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa in Lake Placid was notified by travel editors from USA Today that it is one of the 20 best waterfront properties in the country. From the initial editor’s list, a reader’s poll would determine the USA Today “10Best” in that category.

Thanks to strong support from its guests and followers, the only AAA Four Diamond lodging and dining combination in the Adirondacks collected a silver medal among the national paper’s “10Best” waterfront resorts in the USA.

“This is the kind of accolade that speaks volumes about our setting, our presentation and the level of service we offer,” said Mirror Lake Inn owner Ed Weibrecht. “To come out of the voting at the very top among all those outstanding properties, is another noteworthy achievement for us.

“What stands out to me is the fact that, yes, we are fortunate to have this stunning location that overlooks Mirror Lake. But what our staff does to enhance that location with a beautiful floral presentation, meticulous care of the grounds and attention to guest service, is really impressive.”

The top vote-getter was Acqualina Resort and Spa near Miami Beach while Halekulani Hotel in Hawaii finished third.

This honor for the Mirror Lake Inn is added to the list of recent notable achievements the inn has accumulated including the AAA Four Diamond Award for 34 consecutive years in the lodging category and 11 years in a row for The View Restaurant.

The inn has also been awarded number one ski hotel east of the Rockies in USA Today “10Best” poll, Conde Nast Traveler’s number one resort in New York State for 2018, Wine Spectator “Best of” Award of Excellence in a streak of 19 straight years, one of eight luxurious hotels on the world’s most tranquil lakes by Architectural Digest and MSN, CNN.com’s placement of the inn as one of seven of the world’s most beautiful lakeside lodges and “Hotel Suite of the Week” by ABC.com.

The Mirror Lake Inn management was excited to know the “10Best” contest is promoted across USA Today Travel Media Group’s digital and mobile products as well as via social media. Nominees are also announced and/or promoted across relevant USA Today departments and through Gannett media outlets, including the websites of its 81 local newspapers and 43 television stations.

“10Best” has four million monthly readers and is syndicated to readers across the USA Today Network.

“This kind of exposure is certainly good for the Mirror Lake Inn, and it draws attention to Lake Placid as a world class destination. We feel blessed and are thankful for the wonderful support we receive from our fans and followers,” said Weibrecht.