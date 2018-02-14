Missing skier returning to Lake Placid

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Troop B Commander John Tibbitts and DEC Capt. John Streiff discuss the latest details in the recovery of Danny Filippidis after he was found in Sacramento, California.

RAY BROOK — Toronto firefighter Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis will be coming back to the North Country as New York State Police try to help the 49 year-old piece together the last week of his life.

Troop B Commander John Tibbitts said Filippidis contacted his wife and local police in the Sacramento, California area around noon Tuesday, Feb. 13, and that he is en route to Ray Brook to speak with police.

Previously, Filippidis had been feared missing on Whiteface Mountain, where numerous agencies conducted a search over the past five-plus days.

“We have several investigative steps awaiting his safe return to Lake Placid to help him,” Tibbitts said. “We have not interviewed him yet, that is something that is going to be done later on today.”

Tibbits said the police are going to try and work with the 49 year-old firefighter to “piece the last six days together.”

“He told people he spoke to he could not remember the past five or six days,” Tibbitts said. “Danny really does not know what happened in the last 5-1/2 to six days of his life. We have asked him to come in and he has agreed to do so. Once he has talked to us, he is free to go wherever he wants. I am not aware he has broken any laws.”

Tibbitts said police were monitoring personal accounts and credit cards over the past week, but they had not reach any results from that part of the investigation.

He reiterated the state police were waiting to talk to Filippidis.

“We do not know the means of his transportation yet,” Tibbitts said. “Right now, we cannot rule out anything. Anything is possible. To speculate at this point would be irresponsible on our part. His friends and family were interviewed at length.

Tibbitts said the only leads the police had received in the past week were ones about seeing Philippidis on the mountain, but none about seeing him elsewhere.

To that part police have released a picture of Philippidis taken Feb. 13 and asked for national outlets to release the photo in order to find out if there is anyone who saw him over the past week.