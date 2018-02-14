Missing skier returning to Lake Placid

Photo by Keith Lobdell
Troop B Commander John Tibbitts and DEC Capt. John Streiff discuss the latest details in the recovery of Danny Filippidis after he was found in Sacramento, California.
RAY BROOK — Toronto firefighter Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis will be coming back to the North Country as New York State Police try to help the 49 year-old piece together the last week of his life.
Troop B Commander John Tibbitts said Filippidis contacted his wife and local police in the Sacramento, California area around noon Tuesday, Feb. 13, and that he is en route to Ray Brook to speak with police.
Previously, Filippidis had been feared missing on Whiteface Mountain, where numerous agencies conducted a search over the past five-plus days.
“We have several investigative steps awaiting his safe return to Lake Placid to help him,” Tibbitts said. “We have not interviewed him yet, that is something that is going to be done later on today.”
Tibbits said the police are going to try and work with the 49 year-old firefighter to “piece the last six days together.”
“He told people he spoke to he could not remember the past five or six days,” Tibbitts said. “Danny really does not know what happened in the last 5-1/2 to six days of his life. We have asked him to come in and he has agreed to do so. Once he has talked to us, he is free to go wherever he wants. I am not aware he has broken any laws.”
Tibbitts said police were monitoring personal accounts and credit cards over the past week, but they had not reach any results from that part of the investigation.
He reiterated the state police were waiting to talk to Filippidis.
“We do not know the means of his transportation yet,” Tibbitts said. “Right now, we cannot rule out anything. Anything is possible. To speculate at this point would be irresponsible on our part. His friends and family were interviewed at length.
Tibbitts said the only leads the police had received in the past week were ones about seeing Philippidis on the mountain, but none about seeing him elsewhere.
To that part police have released a picture of Philippidis taken Feb. 13 and asked for national outlets to release the photo in order to find out if there is anyone who saw him over the past week.
THE SEARCH
When asked about how much the search on Whiteface Mountain may have cost, Tibbittssaid that was not something that had entered his mind.
“We have never put a dollar figure on saving a life or locating a person in the woods,” Tibbitts said.
DEC Forest Ranger Capt. John Streiff said he was confident in Filippidis was on the mountain, they would have found him.
“I think we would have found him eventually,” Streiff said. “We were concerned with the snow that fell that Wednesday but we are very happy that he is found and is back safely with his family and we didn’t miss him because he was not there. We were actually making plans to go through the weekend. It would have been scaled back but we were going to continue.”
Streiff said he was also not concerned about the price tag for the operation.
“We look back at this as a great opportunity for teammwork with a unified command and how seamless it worked out,” he said. “It was great training. We put in place every type of mountaineering searching we had.”
Streiff described the conditions over the past week.
“Very cold frigid conditions in rugged mountain territory,” he said. “Other than a few lower leg injuries and bruises, we came out very well.”
When asked if Filippidis was aware of the search, Tibbitts said he had asked a friend and wife about it and was concerned.