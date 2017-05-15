Mixer will start Memorial Day

CROWN POINT — The May After Business Mixer at the Crab Shack will kick off the community’s Memorial Day Weekend celebration.

The After Business Mixer and Networking Event will be held on Thursday, May 25 at the Crab Shack from 5:30-7 p.m.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will host the event, with sponsors providing door prizes: Bridge Point Communication, Christopher Chevrolet Buick, Sugar and Spice Country Shoppe, and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

“Our philosophy for the Crab Shack is that we are not just selling you a good product, but a good time and experience,” said Walter Worth, who owns the business with his wife, Marybeth.

“Every year we like to expand the offerings to our customers. It’s hard to believe we are going into our fifth season. It has been enjoyable along this journey because of our customers.”

The Crab Shack opened for the season on May 10 and is open daily, apart from Tuesday, from noon to 8:30 p.m.

“We invite all Ticonderoga Area Chamber members, businesses, and organizations along with their employees, co-workers, and volunteers to attend the May After Business Mixer at the Crab Shack,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “People can join us to reconnect with area businesses and organizations as well as meet new people. It is a chance for businesses to discuss common issues and concerns.”

The Crab Shack menu includes seafood, burgers, hot dogs, wings, wraps, chicken, and more.

Karaoke Night is twice a month. Hours are extended until 11 p.m. on Karaoke Night. The first Karaoke Night of the season will be Friday, May 26.

“The Crab Shack has become more of a destination,” said Marybeth Worth. “We’re looking forward to seeing our loyal customers and new customers throughout the 2017 season.”