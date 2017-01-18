MLK marchers in Glens Falls call for unity, equality

× Singing ‘We Shall Overcome’ as they lead a march in Glens Falls Jan. 15 honoring Dr. Martin Luther King are (left to right): Ernest “Sonny” Gooden, Glens Falls NAACP president Mary Gooden, Glens Falls Mayor Jack Diamond, state Sen. Betty Little, NAACP secretary Sara Carpenter, NAACP vice president Lee Braggs and Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan. About 150 people participated in the procession concluding at Christ Church United Methodist, which hosted a celebration of Dr. King’s life and his mission to establish equality. Photo by Thom Randall

GLENS FALLS — As about 150 local citizens of various races streamed into Christ Church after marching hand-in-hand in an observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday on Monday.

Vera Sullivan Wanser, an 88-year-old African-American, reminisced about her experiences as a child growing up in Luverne, Alabama.

Many decades ago, she and her extended family moved to Glens Falls to work for her cousin at a hotel and motel he owned and operated.

“When we walked down the streets of Luverne and saw white people ahead, we had to cross to the other side — we couldn’t even make eye contact with them,” she said. “Back then, I believed change would come someday, but I didn’t know it would be in my lifetime.”

In a spirit of unity, nearly 300 people filled the church on Jan. 15, joining in an annual celebration of Dr. King’s life and his work to banish racial discrimination and establish equality.

With a theme of “Expressing ‘The Dream’ Through the Arts,” the 90-minute service featured area youth reading poetry and essays inspired by the words, life and mission of the civil rights icon. Local ensembles from various area schools and churches sang inspirational songs, and a community-based choir sang “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

The crowd joined with the choirs, singing both the traditional National Anthem and the African-American National Anthem.

Rev. Leonard Oates, pastor of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, urged the crowd to keep up their pursuit of racial unity in the coming months and years.

“Do not be bystanders,” he said. “Be guardians, be active.”

Earlier on Sunday, a crowd had packed the lobby of Glens Falls City Hall, where they had exchanged greetings and hugs before launching the march to the Methodist church.

Waiting for the march to begin, NAACP vice president Lee Braggs talked about growing up in the South in the era of Jim Crow, enduring such restrictions as using separate water fountains, using the “colored” entrance to the movie theaters in Jackson Mississippi, and riding in the rear of busses.

Braggs, 63, moved to Glens Falls as a young man.

“Considering recent events and everything that’s going on, we all have to be forever diligent because racism and discrimination will sneak and creep back into our society if we allow them to,” he said. “People may say that Jim Crow is behind us, but I say, ‘Walk in my shoes for just one day.”

Braggs said that although racism “occasionally raises its ugly head,” it’s generally covert or suppressed.

“What we have here in the Glens Falls area is very, very special,” he said. “We have an outpouring of support.”

Area politicians gave short speeches in City Hall before the march.

Glens Falls Mayor Jack Diamond reflected on Dr, King’s legacy.

“Martin Luther King was a man of courage, a man of dignity and a man of honor,” Diamond said. “He chose to use words instead of violent acts.”

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) offered her thoughts.

“We annually take this walk to demonstrate, to show our community who we are and what we are, in a peaceful demonstration, showing unity,” she said.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said that over the last 50 years, viewing demonstrations on televisions evolving from black-and-white sets to 55-inch LCD monitors, he saw people marching for equality struck with batons and fists by “people of privilege,” with demonstrations ending in screams and tears.

“This has to change,” Strough said. “People have to see each other on a screen that projects a great understanding of humanity.”

Area economic development czar Edward Bartholomew noted that Dr. King not only worked to end racism, but he fought for fair pay and gender equality.

“In the midst of recent turmoil regarding race relations in some areas of out nation, we need a recollection and reaffirmation of Dr. King’s principles,” he said. “We need to come together to calm this storm.”

Noting that progress in society is achieved through actions taken by every individual, Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan urged those gathered to act with kindness, understanding and patience — and listen to each other with respect— in their everyday life.

“We’re all in this together,” she said. “Collectively, we’ll be able to change the world.”