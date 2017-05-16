Mock crash warns THS students

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Ticonderoga High School students watch as volunteers are removed from a pre-prom mock vehicle crash in front of the school.

TICONDEROGA — Students at Ticonderoga High School benefitted from a mock vehicle crash in front of the school the day before their prom.

The Extrication Mock Drill was a success, Ticonderoga Fire Chief Mat Watts said.

“This was a drill we did with the High School,” Watts said. “It was a great turnout by the local volunteers, with over 35 local emergency responders involved.

“I want to thank each and every one of the many volunteers who took the time and participated. We could not have done it without the help of several organizations, including the Ticonderoga Fire Department, Putnam Fire Department, Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Police, Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home, Jay’s Sunoco and most of all, the Ticonderoga High School.”

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Students at Ticonderoga High School pose for a group photo with first responders after watching a Mock Extrication Drill in front of the school.

Students told firefighters they appreciated the effort.

“While it was centered around the prom, we emphasized that this is real life and unfortunately we see this far too often: drinking and driving and having an accident, and worse of all, killing someone,” Watts said. “That is something that will follow you for a lifetime and it’s not worth it.”

No motor vehicle crashes were reported on prom night, Watts said, and the hope is that students drove a little more carefully after seeing the drill.

“There were no accidents,” he said.