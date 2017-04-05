Mohawk Networks to aid Clinton County in broadband efforts

× Expand Photo provided Mohawk Networks is looking to find a way to provide internet access for residents in Saranac, Dannemora and the rest of Clinton County. The company is currently in the preliminary stages of this project.

SARANAC — Mohawk Networks has hatched a plan to help localities in Clinton County with broadband efforts.

The Bombay-based provider is in the process of working with municipalities, including Saranac and Dannemora, in assessing needs and helping deliver the service.

They are doing this by identifying the most unserved and underserved areas and figuring ways on how to provide them with internet access.

If the project goes through, Mohawk Networks Business Administration Manager Brenna Susice said all future subscribers will be offered a minimum download speed of 25 megabytes per second, which is mandated as part of the state agreement, and a maximum of 100 mbps — among the fastest in the state.

“We are very preliminary,” Susice said. “There’s still a lot of work to do.”

Mohawk Networks must first come up with a consensus of how many households are lacking wireless internet.

This information will reveal how many homes in Clinton County are unserved and underserved, said Susice. And that assessment will determine the number of towers required for the project.

The provider, she said, is currently searching for existing towers to lease instead of constructing new ones to save funds.

Cost estimates are yet to be determined, Susice said.

The preliminary design with this information needs to be completed before Mohawk Networks can seek grant funding, said Susice. The overall cost is dependent upon the number of towers needed, whether they’re leased or built and the number of sector antennas on each tower.

“We’re not completely dependent on state funding,” she said. “We’ve done capital investments on our own, but we’re looking for grants to help us.”

Mohawk Networks aims to leverage 80 percent in state funding with 20 percent private investment.

The state aims to fully wire the state with high speed broadband by the end of 2018 using a combination of private and public funding.

The most recent grant awards, announced last month, saw nearly a dozen internet service providers receive $31.5 million in grant funding.

Over 1,000 homes in Clinton County were included in the state’s second funding package, according to the state Broadband Program office.

Residences in Saranac and Dannemora were not part of that list.

Susice said Mohawk Networks will apply for the third and final round of funding, which was rolled out by the state on Thursday.

Applications are due by Aug. 15.

‘BIG NEED’

Clinton County Area Six Legislator Patty Waldron said by the towns and the county joining forces, they may have a better chance at securing grant funding.

“There’s so many dead spaces,” she said. “We hope to find an avenue for people who don’t have internet.”

Around 20 percent of the Saranac Central School District’s students don’t have internet access at home, said Superintendent Jonathan Parks.

“All of our students having internet access is very important,” he said. “It will allow us to incorporate 21st century learning into our curriculum.”

Some teachers make alternate assignments for the students without internet access, said Parks. And those students get extra access into the school’s computer labs.

The rest are subjected to depending on the few spots that provide free wi-fi in Dannemora and Saranac.

In Dannemora, residents often visit Maggy Marketplace on Route 374 and the Dannemora Free Library on Emmons Street to access the internet. And Farmhouse Pantry on Route 3 is one of the few places in Saranac to access the service.

“There’s so many people here who don’t have internet access,” Dannemora Free Library Director Eileen Cody said.

On average, 40 people go to the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays to use their free wi-fi, said Cody. This amount does not include Monday and Wednesday visitors.

The eight public computers are always being used, said Cody. And the free tables are normally taken by people with devices.

Cody said the library board is debating whether to extend the service to the parking lot to alleviate the congestion.

TAKE THE SURVEY

Town and county officials are encouraging all municipalities to try to get on Mohawk Networks website (mohawk-networks.com) to take the survey.

The survey is close to completion, said Susice.

The school, Parks said, will open its doors to all residents to complete the survey.

“Everyone wants wi-fi,” Waldron said. “It’s important for everyone to take this survey so that we have a better chance at getting it.”

For more information or updates, call the town of Saranac office at 518-293-6666.