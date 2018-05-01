Molinaro, seeking Cuomo’s job, steps out in North Country debut

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Marc Molinaro, a Republican, is running to unseat Gov. Andrew Cuomo. WILLSBORO | Marc Molinaro effectively sewed up the Republican nomination for governor last week when the Westchester County Republican Chairman said his committee will endorse the Dutchess County Executive in his effort to unseat Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But Molinaro didn’t know it at the time because he was ankle-deep in mud on a trip to an Adirondack dairy farm with patchy cell service. “I can’t get the article to open,” said Molinaro, fiddling with his phone before tucking into a beer at a local roadhouse. Molinaro, 42, was in Willsboro for his first gubernatorial swing to the North Country since he entered the race in early-April. MUCKING STALLS The state’s dairy industry is in a tailspin and Molinaro listened attentively as fourth-generation dairy farmer Lee Garvey explained the threat of low milk prices paired with rising costs. Milk prices are hovering at between $13 and $15 per hundredweight, he said, but he needs to garner at least $17 to break even. “Right now, I’m getting paid what my father got paid in the 1970s,” said Garvey, who sells milk to Cabot and Agri-Mark for cheesemaking. × Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Molinaro told Garvey he grew up working on his stepfather’s farm in the Hudson Valley. “I mucked stalls for four years, which has prepared me well for politics,” he quipped. “There’s a lot of boots in Albany, but they’re for different stuff.” The gubernatorial hopeful admitted it was more profitable for his stepfather to sell the property than it was to maintain it. And in a departure from a nationwide political tradition, Molinaro admitted he has never milked a cow. “I hate the phoniness of it,” he said. Albany lawmakers fail to understand upstate issues, he said. Perhaps a press junket like the one he held in Dutchess County to promote Hudson Valley Fresh might lead to increased awareness of the needs of food producers. “Maybe get all the Albany guys on a bus and show them where food comes from,” he said. But the state should first help dairy farmers by driving down costs. “There’s no business like farming. And then we go make it more difficult for you,” Molinaro told Garvey. “You have one guy doing all aspects of a small business, but he’s working with everything stacked against him — it’s an added cost on an industry that’s already starting underwater.”

The state has scant services for dairy farmers, said Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland, except to promote suicide hotlines. “There’s not many real viable dairies left in Essex County,” said Gillilland, who has endorsed Molinaro and hosted the trip. Gillilland, who is a cattle farmer, cycled through what he said was an unfavorable business climate for farmers, including increased costs and regulations and a steadily-escalating minimum wage. “It’s just so prohibitive,” he said. “It’s going to kill us, independent and commercial farms.” ‘TOO MUCH WORK’ At Champlain Valley Milling, owners Sam and Derinda Sherman said the Empire State presents formidable hurdles for small businesses. Despite their homegrown success story — the organic flour producer recently expanded — Derinda characterized the state’s business climate as “unfriendly,” citing increased regulations paired with mandates like Paid Family Leave Act, which she said places rural businesses in a holding pattern. × Expand Photo by Pete DeMola “If this was a start-up business, we could not have made it,” said Derinda. Molinaro said, “I just think people impacted should be brought in before we make these decisions. The problem with Albany is it’s a one-size-fits-all.” Again and again, the candidate kept circling back to his campaign themes: New York has one of the highest property tax burdens in the nation, he said, and state government should be streamlined and modernized to reduce costs for state taxpayers. Doing so, he said, will create a more favorable business climate and stem the exodus of residents and businesses from the state. Since entering the race, Molinaro has proffered a sunny brand of self-reliance — he often touts he grew up on food stamps — but also has proven to have sharp elbows. “This governor has avoided this because it’s too much work,” Molinaro said of streamlining government. “It’s not sexy. You don’t get to stand in front of a camera and announce that you’ve streamlined a regulatory process which reduces cost.” A campaign spokesman for Cuomo did not respond for comment for this report. ‘IT’S LIKE MONEY LAUNDERING’ While New York City’s economy is booming and state unemployment numbers are rebounding, upstate continues to struggle.

At 50 percent, labor participation in the North Country is the lowest statewide, according to a report by the state Comptroller’s Office. And while net total job growth numbers are steady for the state as a whole, most new jobs are created in the New York City metro area, reaching 90 percent of all new jobs statewide once Suffolk and Westchester counties are included. Upstate job creation has stalled at .03 percent annually. Since Cuomo took office in 2011, his Regional Economic Development Council program has steered nearly $550 million in state investment to prop up the anemic North Country economy. “We invested more money in upstate New York than any state administration ever invested in upstate New York,” Cuomo said during a visit to Plattsburgh in January. “Thirty-six billion in economic investment to bring in jobs.” Molinaro said he understands the allure of a “one-shot” investments, but said reallocating taxpayer money to a select number of businesses isn’t an effective economic development strategy. “The way this governor treats economic development is like money-laundering,” he said. “It’s taking taxpayer money, and with the least amount of transparency, giving it to private interests. We’ve seen what happens. It creates the potential for corruption, and it has resulted in corruption, which raised to the governor’s office.” Joe Percoco, an ex-Cuomo aide, was found guilty in March of three felonies after taking more than $300,000 from companies with business before the state. The governor has not been implicated in any wrongdoing. “It has just bred a culture of corruption that costs money and wastes resources,” Molinaro said. “It isn’t right.” Molinaro also eviscerated the governor for his oversight of the state’s universal broadband initiative, which local officials have long contended lacks transparency. “What the governor wants is for you not to believe what you’ve seen,” he said. “And what the press releases say is ‘don’t believe your own eyes,’ and that’s a concern. “I think the governor makes the announcement and leaves the details to somebody else” PROSPECTIVE NOMINEE Molinaro spoke with The Sun last Wednesday, one day after Westchester GOP Chairman Doug Colety’s endorsement pushed the gubernatorial hopeful over the 75 percent threshold of the weighted vote heading into the state convention.