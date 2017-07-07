Mom accused of pilfering daughter’s Girl Scout cookie money

PLATTSBURGH — A local woman was arrested on the Fourth of July after allegedly stealing money from her daughter’s Girl Scout cookie drive.

Heather L. Robidoux, of Plattsburgh, was arrested on July 4 and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property fifth degree, both misdemeanors, after she failed to turn in the fundraiser's proceeds.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, who announced the arrest on Friday, said Robidoux pilfered $615.

“She did not return all of the money owed from the sale of the cookies,” Major Michael Reid told the Sun.

The theft was reported by the girl’s troop leader.

The funds haven’t been recovered, said Reid, who declined to specify the exact local troop.

Robidoux, 28, was processed at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and issued appearance tickets.

She is scheduled to appear in Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date for arraignment.