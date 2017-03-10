Mom Prom gears up for new event

× Expand Photo provided Here are attendees of the first Mom Prom dancing and enjoying the ladies’ night out for charity.

TICONDEROGA – It was a big success the first two times, so the 3rd-annual Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom is being planned for Saturday, March 25.

The theme of the event this year is “A Night of Rustic Romance.”

The Ticonderoga Best 4th In The North Committee will host the Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom on Saturday, March 25, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Best Western Plus.

Tickets are available for $40 a person at Glens Falls National Bank Ticonderoga Branch and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will not be available at the door; advance purchase is required.

This event is a benefit to help support the Best 4th In The North Celebration and Friends Comforting Friends.

“The Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom is a ladies-night-out event, that is not just for moms, but all women ages 21 and older,” Mom Prom Co-Chair Starr Smith said. “Join us for a ladies night out for charity. Save the date, get your ticket, and pull out that old prom, bridesmaid or wedding dress, or try something new. You could even wear a pantsuit; whatever works the best for you. Come dance the night away.”

She said the charity event will include an array of appetizers, desserts, music by Disco Doc, specialty cocktails, dancing, raffles, special guest appearance by Joe McGinness, and random drawings for Most Regal, Most Unique, and the 2017 Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom Queen.”

Mom Prom was created in Canton, Mich. in 2006 at St. Thomas a’Becket Catholic Church.

“This is a wonderful, hilarious night in which women can dance the night away, have fun with friends and help a worthy cause,” Smith said. “Ladies groups from across the country have been creating their own proms and raising money for charities that are close to their hearts.”

The Mom Prom committee is also looking for sponsors and raffle items for the event. If interested, contact Smith at 518-321-4246. All donations are tax deductible.

The fundraiser is important to the Best 4th In the North celebration, which costs $30,000 each year. The biggest expenses for the celebration are the fireworks. $18,000 to $20,000, and the bands/entertainment.

The Best 4th In the North committee is a sub-committee of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, dedicated to providing area residents and visitors with the best 4th of July experience in the North Country.

Visit the Mom Prom Facebook page for more information, or go to www.timainstreet.org. Anyone can also contact the Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619.