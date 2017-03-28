Momot Elementary students collect food for local food shelf

× Expand Photo provided Momot Elementary’s fourth grade class spearheaded a fundraiser for the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf. They collected 465 boxes of macaroni and cheese within a month’s time.

PLATTSBURGH — ‘Tis the season of giving for Momot Elementary.

Last week, Plattsburgh students donated 465 boxes of mac and cheese to the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf on Beekman Street.

The fourth-grade class started the annual March Madness “Food-Raiser” on March 1.

The goal initially was to raise 406 boxes — one for each student — within a month.

The students applauded in the school’s cafeteria as soon as they learned they exceeded that amount.

“I feel good and proud because we’re helping people who need food,” said fourth-grader Trevor Duprey.

The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf provides food to over 500 needy households a month, said volunteer Dorothy Crawford.

“We use all of our donations,” she said. “And we appreciate all Momot has done to help us out.”

Fourth-grade teacher Michelle Gottschall said thousands of boxes of mac and cheese have been donated to the local food shelf over the last four years because “everyone loves mac and cheese.”

“We helped kids and parents that don’t have any food,” said fourth-grader Josiah Barnes.

NEXT FUNDRAISER...

Momot Elementary is now planning their next fundraiser, “Cupcake for a Cure.”

This annual May fundraiser encourages each class to collect $5 for a cause within a week. The classes who achieve this goal get a cupcake party.

The cause is yet to be determined for this year, said Gottschall. Last year, the students raised $2,500 in change for Hospice of the North Country.

“These kids have done amazing things,” she said. “I’m very proud of all of them.”

Several students said they were looking forward to participate in this upcoming fundraiser and any other future ones at Momot Elementary.

“I like helping people in need,” said fourth-grader Grace Watts.