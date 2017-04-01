Momot Elementary to present ‘Fun on 42nd Street’

× Here are the student playing the roles of the chorus girls in this year’s upcoming production “Fun on 42nd Street.” Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Putting on a musical can be a challenging endeavor.

Winter Storm Stella, which dumped over 30 inches of snow across the region last month, shut down several schools and cancelled some essential musical rehearsals.

Momot Elementary lost days of practice for their March 23 production of “Fun on 42nd Street,” said Musical Director Mary Fortin, leaving the fourth and fifth grade students with a tough decision:

Cancel or postpone the musical.

The 35-member cast unanimously decided to reschedule the show for April 6.

“I didn’t like doing this play at first, but now it’s one of the most fun things I’ve done,” said fifth-grader Marcus Griffiths, who’s part of this year’s production. “I’m glad it’s still happening.”

Griffiths filed into the gymnasium last Thursday to rehearse the musical that tells the story of a rundown theatre in the big apple trying to put on a show during the Great Depression.

In a plot borrowing from real life, the theater’s musical is in jeopardy because a group of gangsters stole their costumes.

But everything works out in the end not just for NYC theater, but the Momot Elementary students as well.

× Here are the students playing the roles of the owner of the theater (top) and the costume girls (bottom) in this year’s upcoming production “Fun on 42nd Street.” Photo by Teah Dowling

Fifth-grader Megan Trombley, who’s playing Trixie, the dance captain of the chorus girls, said she’s very excited about this year’s production.

“When I’m on stage, I’m a whole different person,” she said. “This is what I love doing.”

Trombley said she’s been singing, acting and dancing since she was 3. Her dream is to be a star on Broadway.

Fifth-grader Dalina Rivera, who’s playing the theater owner Ms. Prince, said this play is more of a hobby to her as she wants to be a surgeon when she grows up.

“I find the theatre to be very exciting,” she said. “And this musical is going to be so enjoyable.

“I really hope people come.”

Momot Elementary will be presenting “Fun on 42nd Street” on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 518-563-1140.