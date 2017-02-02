MomProm back for a third year

The Ticonderoga MomProm will feature rustic romance this year

by

TICONDEROGA – The third Ticonderoga Area MomProm is back with “Night of Rustic Romance” as its theme.

Preparations are underway now for the 2017 MomProm, co-organizer Starr Smith said.

“It will be country chic this year, a classy country affair,” she said. “It’s always a good time. How much fun we all have.”

This year the MomProm is from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Ticonderoga Best Western Inn and Suites. Tickets are $40 a person, and can be purchased from Smith at Glens Falls National Bank Ticonderoga Branch or at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Smith said proceeds will go to the Friends Comforting Friends group and the Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Celebration.

Friends Comforting Friends assists cancer patients.

“It’s an extremely worthwhile cause,” Smith said. “So many people benefit from it.”

She stressed that attendees don’t have to be moms, just 21 or older and female.

“You don’t have to wear a gown or a dress, either,” she said. “Just be comfortable.”

When guests enter, their names are placed in a fishbowl, she said, and drawn later to select the prom queen.

There are also awards for Most Unique and Most Regal, those names pulled from the fishbowl as well.

“This is a ladies night out,” Smith said. “It’s intended to be fun, and it has been lots of fun.”

Top Headlines